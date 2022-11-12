Looking for something to do in Bayou Blue this weekend? The Bayou Blue Community Festival will be taking place at the Bayou Blue Recreation Center tomorrow, November 12!

The festival will run from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. There will be a craft show featuring local vendors from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Looking for kid-friendly activities? There are plenty! Bounce houses run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., face painting, games, and Mr. Gobbles from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and a hay ride from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will also be a cakewalk from noon to 2:00 p.m. and don’t miss out on the cornhole tournament! The tournament will have two flights with bags flying at 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

What’s a festival without music? There’s a FULL day of music:

POT-2-LA 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Southern Image 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

File’ 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Double Play 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The festival will have food and drinks for purchase, items to give away, and a flag raising at 11:20 a.m., and veterans are encouraged to attend. For more information, call (985) 438-5640.