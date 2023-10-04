Come out to the Bayou Region Reentry Coalition Meeting tomorrow!

Come out to the Bayou Region Reentry Coalition Meeting on Thursday, October 5, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Beacon Light Baptist Church in Gray.

“We are excited to announce the upcoming Bayou Region Reentry Coalition meeting, where we will gather to reinforce our shared purpose, discuss the vital role of our coalition, and explore how we can continue to overcome barriers and strengthen our community,” reads the official flyer for the upcoming event. “We hope to see you all there!”

The public are invited to learn about the Louisiana Prisoner Reentry Initiative’s Bayou Region Reentry Coalition and how community leaders and partners are working together to make a difference. Participants can expect interactive activities, networking opportunities, education, awareness, and an open dialogue. Come connect, learn, and explore with other community members.

For more information, please contact Sherry Wilmore, Community Coordinator, at swilmore@goodwillno.org.