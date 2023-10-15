Come out to the East Houma Library for Thriller Chiller Saturday!

Do you have a favorite horror movie icon? Your favorite spooky characters will be available at the East Houma Library for photos with patrons on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

This program is geared towards teens and adults as the character costumes are from movies rated PG-13 and above. Don’t miss this event– there will be new horror movie characters that were not available last year! This event is free and open to the public, and costumes are encouraged.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Facebook page.