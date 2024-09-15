Come paint water lilies at Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild’s “Monet at the Marina”

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild is excited to present their next event, “Monet at the Marina.” This artist-led activity will take place at the downtown Houma Marina on Saturday, September 28, 2024 from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM.

Monet at the Marina comes on the heels of Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild’s recent Van Geaux at the Park, where community members came downtown to paint Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night and Sunflowers led by director Margaret Chouest. For Monet at the Marina, local art lovers will get to come recreate Monet’s famous water lilies.

“We had so much fun at Van Gogh in the Park that we wanted to expand on that idea this fall,” said Karen Kelly, Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild Treasurer. “We are planning to do Monet at the Marina, where people can come to paint his famous water lilies, and then before the end of the year we want to do Picasso in the Plaza. We try to keep things interesting!”

Everyone artist is different, and the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild encourages any and all art-lovers to come out and put their artistic spin on these master works. Monet at the Marina is open to all artistic skill levels.

Registration is $20 per participant. Interested artists can register at the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild, at 630 Belanger Street in Houma. There are 20 open spots. The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild Gallery is open to the public free of charge from Tuesday-Friday from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM, and Saturday from 12:00-4:00 PM. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.