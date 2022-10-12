Come Run with your Girls on the Run Ghouls Before the Rougarou Fest!

Girls on the Run Bayou Region will host Ghouls on the Run, a family-fun 1.5-mile fun run on Saturday, October 22 in partnership with the Rougarou Festival!

The fun run is open to the public and all participants are encouraged to enjoy the festival that begins immediately after the race. Although not required, runners are encouraged to wear costumes and there will be a costume contest along with awards after the run.

All proceeds from race registration will benefit Girls on the Run Bayou Region program. Registration fee is only $10 and the race takes place in the Houma Terrebonne Civic Center parking lot, 132 Library Drive in Houma. Race registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and the race kicks off at 9:00 a.m. then the Rougarou Festival officially opens at 10:00 a.m. at the same location, 132 Library Dr. Want to run with the Ghouls? Visit the Girls on the Run website to register for the race.