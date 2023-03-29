Come see the Easter Bunny at your nearest Lafourche Public Library

It’s Easter time! The Lafourche Parish Public Library System is proud to present their annual Easter Bunny Visits and Egg Hunts at their library branches. Be sure to pack your camera and bring your kids to your closest library for some Easter fun! No registration is required. Check below to see where the Easter Bunny will be and when.

IN ORDER OF DATE:

GHEENS: Easter Egg Hunt Story Time– Monday, April 3, at 4:30 p.m.

BAYOU BLUE: Easter Bunny Visit– Monday, April 3, at 10:00 a.m.

RACELAND: Easter Bunny Comes to Story Time– Tuesday, April 4, at 11:00 a.m.

BAYOU BLUE: Hoppy Easter Story Time– Wednesday, April 5, at 10:45 a.m.

THIBODAUX: Easter Bunny Story Time– Wednesday, April 5, at 11:15 a.m.

LOCKPORT: Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny Photos– Thursday, April 6, at 10:30 a.m.

THIBODAUX: Bunny Hop Baby Time– Thursday, April 6, at 10:30 a.m.

LAROSE: Easter Bunny Visit and Egg Hunt Story Time– Thursday, April 6, at 1:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library Facebook or call (986) 446-1163.