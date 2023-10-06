Come support local performers at an interactive Jukebox Brunch this Saturday!

Get ready to boogie! Rhodes & Rhodes Productions and Flanagans Restaurant present their “Brunch Jukebox Showcase,” a unique, interactive dining experience to help raise money to support the team as they represent Louisiana at the Musical Theatre Competitions of America in Los Angeles, CA in February of 2024!

Rhodes & Rhodes Productions is a 6-year-old performing arts company based in Thibodaux, founded by local thespians and siblings Lauren and DJ Rhodes. “We do a lot of different things in the community and surrounding areas in terms of the performing arts,” explained Lauren Rhodes. “We are based as a musical theatre company, but we also do film, commercials, concerts, private lessons, community involvement, volunteering, a Christmas concert, and more. We want to give everyone a chance to get out and perform in the community in different ways throughout the year.” Rhodes & Rhodes offers an adult level and a junior level, and welcomes all with an interest in the performing arts.

Rhodes & Rhodes’ Junior Elite Competition Team is currently preparing to compete in California in February of 2024 at the Musical Theatre Competitions of America, and will be the only team representing the state of Louisiana. “Our team is made up of 8 students from the tri-parish area, as well as an additional student who is coming to learn and experience the event,” said Lauren Rhodes. “At this competition, the students will be able to learn from Broadway professionals, directors, casting professionals, and more, as well as compete against other studios from around the country and a few international teams. We are really excited, and are raising money with out Jukebox Brunch so the team can travel out there and represent our state.”

The interactive Jukebox Brunch will take place at Flanagan’s Restaurant in Thibodaux on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Diners will be able to enjoy a singing and dancing waitstaff, made up of the students from the Junior Elite Competition Team, as they partake in a delicious Flanagan’s plated brunch. “This will be an interactive jukebox, so the students have a list of songs and solos that they know– so you can give a donation, and request a song you want to hear,” explained Rhodes. “The kids have been working on this for the past few months, and we are so excited to share it.” Some featured songs will include Fly Me To The Moon, Man In The Mirror, Dancing Queen, and Celebration!

The Flanagan’s menu during this event will include a starter of Old Thyme Smothered Potato Soup, an entree of Southern Chicken and Waffles with Italian Egg Frittata, and a dessert of Maserated Berries Romanoff. There will also be a cash bar available, including $17.00 bottomless mimosas.

Tickets for the Jukebox Brunch are $65, and $15 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased here. This does not include gratuity for the servers.

For more information about Rhodes & Rhodes Productions, their upcoming Jukebox Brunch, and more of their community events, please visit their Facebook page. Read some quotes from members of the Junior Elite Competition Team below: