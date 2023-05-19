Come support the Nicholls State University String Program at their free concert!

The members of the Nicholls State University String Program are excited to announce a very special concert they will be performing on Sunday, June 4, 2023 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Thibodaux. The funds raised from donations will offset the expenses for four talented musicians who have been selected to attend the prestigious summer Music Center Festival in Brevard, North Carolina.

These musicians invite all community members, family, and friends to come support them at their upcoming concert, which is free and open to the public. Following the concert, there will be a reception in the Parish Hall where you may make your donation if you wish. Donations may be made out to the Music Center Festival in Brevard, a non-profit, tax deductible organization. If you are unable to attend but still wish to donate to support these students and their musical careers, please mail your check to Brevard Music Festival, 349 Andante Lane, Brevard, North Carolina, 28712. For more information or to make a donation online, please visit the Brevard Music Center website.