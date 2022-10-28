Come Swing for Scholarships at Fletcher Foundation’s Inaugural Golf Tournament!

Mark your calendars for the Fletcher Foundation Inaugural Golf Tournament, ‘Swing for Scholarships’ on Monday, November 14!

Swing for Scholarships golf tournament proceeds goes directly to students. The tournament is still open for sponsorships and teams for an afternoon flight! Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and tee time is at noon at the Ellendale Country Club in Houma! The tournament is a four-person scramble with a shotgun start. The team registration fee is $150 per person or $600 per team. Registration fees include the green fees, golf carts, driving range fees, a tournament specialty item, lunch, ditty bags, games on the course, and a team photo. The deadline for registration is Friday, November 11, and registration fees must be paid in advance. If paying by check, checks can be made payable to Fletcher Foundation and mailed along with the completed form to Fletcher Foundation at 1407 HWY 311 Schriever, LA 70395. Registration and payments can be completed online at fletcher.edu/swingforscholarships!

Today, October 28, is the deadline for sponsorships are there are just a few left! For more information, reach out to chandler.leboeuf@fletcher.edu or call (985) 448-7920.