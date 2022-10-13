Come Wine Wit Da Witches and See the Rougarou Witch Review Tonight at Cannata’s

Looking for something spooky fun to do tonight? Come out to Cannatas West Park location in Houma to “Wine Wit Da Witches!”

Join the Rougarou Witch Review where the fest’s witches will have the most elaborate costumes and exquisite pageantry down Witch BOOlevard! The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cannata’s wine, beer, & spirits warehouse located at 6307 West Park Avenue in Houma. Come out for hors d’oeuvres, wine, and cocktail samples, and celebrate Rougarou!

Follow Rougarou Fest on Facebook to keep up to date on festival details!