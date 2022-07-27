Commodity distribution in Lafourche Parish

The Office of Community Action will host a commodity distribution in South Lafourche on Thursday, July 28, in the parking lot next to Burger King, in Galliano. The commodity distribution will take place from 9 a.m. until all supplies are given out.
Residents of Lafourche Parish must meet the following requirements to receive assistance:
Residents must provide proof of identification upon registration. Registration for the commodity distribution can be completed on site. Call 985-537-7603 to register in advance.