Commodity distribution in Lafourche Parish

The Office of Community Action will host a commodity distribution in South Lafourche on Thursday, July 28, in the parking lot next to Burger King, in Galliano. The commodity distribution will take place from 9 a.m. until all supplies are given out.

Residents of Lafourche Parish must meet the following requirements to receive assistance:

Applicants must be a resident of Lafourche Parish

Combine gross income of all person in applicant’s household is within the guidelines listed below

Applicant’s household is composed of food stamp

Applicant receives supplemental security income

Applicant’s household receives aid to families with dependent children

Residents must provide proof of identification upon registration. Registration for the commodity distribution can be completed on site. Call 985-537-7603 to register in advance.