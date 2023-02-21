Common Grounds Activity to discuss Battle of Gender Identity

The Office of Title IX and Civil Rights Compliance will host their second Common Grounds Activity, on Thursday February 23, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in Danos Theater. The topic of this open discussion is Battle of Gender Identities.

“Our individual perspective can be influenced by a variety of factors, and oftentimes we are in community with others who have a differing perspective. Common Grounds will be a series of events in which members of our campus community with varying perspectives come together. The overarching purpose of this series will be to help create awareness about the differences and commonalities present across our campus community,” reads statement from Nicholls.

For questions about the event, call 985-448-4001 or email titleix@nicholls.edu. Under Title IX Nicholls State University does not discriminate on the basis of sex or gender in any of its education or employment programs and activities, and does not tolerate discrimination or harassment on the basis of sex of gender.