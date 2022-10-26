Community Action Network partners with MPB at this week’s screening event

The Bayou Region Community Action Network is partnering with Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center at this week’s free breast and colorectal cancer screening event. While the event is open to everyone, CAN will participate by providing specific information on black women and breast cancer. The screening event will take place on Thursday, October 27, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Walmart Super Center, located at 4858 Hwy 1 in Raceland.

Tonya Harris, President of Community Action Network, said the purpose of the event is to spread awareness on the recent spike of breast cancer cases amongst Black women. “We know that Black women have absorbed the brunt of this hideous disease for many, many years. Community Action Network is committed to ensuring that all women have access to preventative resources and information to increase health concerns. We’re partnering with Mary Bird Perkins with a laser focus on Black women and their needs,” said Harris.

Screenings will be conducted by the Mary Bird Perkins Prevention On The Go team. Participants are encouraged to stop by the Community Action Network table to visit with the ladies of CAN, and receive imperative information on symptoms, risk factors, and how often you should get an exam.

Schedule your free, convenient cancer screenings online at pogo.marybird.com, or by calling (985) 239-5739. View all upcoming screenings at marybird.org/get-screened/.