Community Events Happening This Weekend, Sept. 16-18

This weekend will have something for everyone from our fellow nerds, to markets, sports, music, and more!! Check out the weekend round-up this weekend for the Houma/Thibodaux area!

NEO – Nerds Eat Out | Friday, September 16 | Rotolo’s of Houma | 6:00 p.m. Eat, meet, and greet at this fun little social hosted by Louisiana Game Collecting Guild! Chat with fellow locals of your one-stop group for everything retro and gaming! Come out to hang out, eat out, and break the ice with one another.

Community Clean Up Day | Saturday, September 17 | Downtown Thibodaux | 8:00 a.m. Let’s team up to clean up Downtown Thibodaux! We’ll be picking up litter, pulling weeds, and sprucing up downtown in time for our fall events.

Downtown Houma Makers Market at the Library | Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Dr. | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. We’re excited for the first-ever Saturday Makers Market! The market will have over 40 local Makers selling a variety of arts, crafts, & food. Admission is FREE!

Marketplace on the Reservation | Saturday, September 17 | H. L. Bourgeois High School, Houma | 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join the Braves for a community marketplace that includes both school and community vendor booths!

Free Community Yoga with M Power Yoga Houma | Saturday, September 17 | M Power Yoga Houma | 10:30 a.m. Start from wherever you are! Come out for a Gentle Yoga Flow and a Meditative Experience and help celebrate community health, fitness, and well-being with M Power Yoga. It’s FREE and it’s the studio’s way of giving back to the good people of the good earth. Bring your friends, family, Yoga mats, water bottle, and bright smiles! Be sure to sign up on Mindbody to reserve your spot or just show up.

Creole Fest 2022 | Saturday, September 17 | Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, Thibodaux | Noon – 11:00 p.m. Who’s ready to party? Hosted by Creole Classic Fishing Tournament, Creole Fest is a day-long event featuring a cook-off, live music, an auction, and much more benefitting local charities.

FASA Bayou Country Fall Opener 2022 | Saturday, September 17 – Sunday, September 18 | Bayou Country Sports Park, Houma Fastpitch America Softball Association (FASA) hosts the Bayou Country Fall Opener at the Bayou Country Sports Park September 17-18, 2022!

Free team entry! Open & C-Class, Spectator admission will be collected at the gate. Team registration and details at playfasa.com.

