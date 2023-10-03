Community members are invited to the Rotary Centennial Plaza Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Celebration this October

In celebration of the highly-anticipated Rotary Centennial Plaza in downtown Houma’s completion, The Rotary Club of Houma and the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will host a public Ribbon Cutting this October.

The Rotary Centennial Plaza Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Houma. There will be live music from the Braveheart Brass Band and the Canebreakers for all attendees to enjoy! The ceremony is free and open to the public.

The Rotary Centennial Plaza, on which construction began in October of 2022, is a project devised by the Rotary Club of Houma to celebrate their 100th anniversary– with a mission to provide a comfortable and scenic walkway to bring more patrons to downtown Houma.

“For the past 100 plus years, Rotary has been a leader in improving the quality of life in our community. Our club sponsored the formation of the Boy and Girl Scouts in Terrebonne Parish, aided in locating a spot for our US Post Office on Lafayette, helped with our public libraries, completed playgrounds like Harmon Park, aided in gathering support for the Sugar Cane Experimental Station to be located in Houma and sponsored a program to promote the construction of our tunnel under the Intracoastal Canal,” said Jerry Ledet, former Rotary Club of Houma President in a 2022 interview with The Houma Times. “In addition, our club was instrumental in bringing the YMCA and United Way to this region along with the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence. That list is a small portion of the work of Rotary for 100-plus years here locally. Therefore, it is only fitting that the next project be a plaza that can serve as a catalyst or launching pad for the revitalization of our downtown.”