Community members to host Benefit Concert for Waylon Thibodeaux

The community is rallying around local musician Waylon Thibodeaux after the fiddler was a victim of a theft recently.

Thibodeaux, a well known local Cajun musician, had two of his most prized fiddles stolen at the Newark Airport. “Waylon is a tremendous ambassador for South Louisiana and plays all over the country,” explained Bryan Bunn, a close friend of Waylon’s. “He was returning home from a trip to Nova Scotia, sharing our culture with those up there, when two of his priceless fiddles were stolen from him at the airport. ” Bunn went on to explain that the fiddles are irreplaceable, as they were specifically handmade for Waylon, and one was even signed by Cajun music legend Vin Bruce. “Bruce was one of the fathers of Cajun music and an excellent musician who Waylon idolized,” said Bunn. “So this loss is naturally really devastating.”

In response to this event, Bunn, along with Misty Leigh McElroy of the Cajun Music Preservation Society and Daniel Babin of Luminate Houma, have organized a Benefit Concert to help raise donations and support for Waylon. “We felt like we needed to do something to honor him during this difficult time,” said Bunn.

The Benefit Concert will take place at the Memorial Park Amphitheater next to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro in Downtown Houma on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Many local musicians and friends of Waylon will be performing, including Zac Cheramie, Corey Duplechin, Josh Garrett, Taylor Matherne, Billy Stark, Steve Theriot, and of course Waylon Thibodeaux himself. Any other local musicians who are interested are welcome to come out and jam with them.

Admission to the Benefit Concert is free, but organizers ask attendees to please consider donating to Waylon if possible to help him purchase new fiddles. Venmo and cash donations will be accepted at the event. As said on Facebook, “Let’s rally around this man who has done so much for our culture, and raise some money to help get him a new set of fiddles!”