Community members invited to find strength and support at Suicide Prevention Fair

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and several local organizations will be reaching out to community members in need with a free Suicide Prevention Strength and Support Fair.

“September is a time to remember the lives lost to suicide, acknowledge the millions more who have experienced suicidal thoughts, and the many individuals, families and communities that have been impacted by suicide,” reads a statement from the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). “It’s also a time to raise awareness about suicide prevention and share messages of hope, connecting to community with culture, data, and research; and collaborate with others to address this public health problem that has impacted millions of Americans.”

Houma’s Suicide Prevention Strength and Support Fair will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library from 6:00-8:00 PM. Community members are invited to come connect with others, explore resources, hear from experts, participate in mindfulness activities, and learn how to help those struggling.

The event is organized and supported by Start Corporation, Magnolia Family Services, the Terrebonne Parish Library, the Haven, Beacon, United Houma Nation, Ascent, and the Louisiana Department of Health.

If you are currently in crisis or know someone in need of help: The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a free, confidential 24/7 phone line that connects individuals in crisis with trained counselors across the United States. There are also specialized lines for both Veterans and the LGBTQIA+ population.

You don’t have to be suicidal or in crisis to call the Lifeline. People call to talk about coping with lots of things: substance use, economic worries, relationships, sexual identity, illness, abuse, mental and physical illness, and loneliness. Here’s more about the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline:

You are not alone in reaching out. In 2021, the Lifeline received 3.6 million calls, chats, and texts.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a network of more than 200 state and local call centers supported by HHS through SAMHSA.

Calls to the Lifeline are routed to the nearest crisis center for connections to local resources for help.

Responders are trained counselors who have successfully helped to prevent suicide ideation and attempts among callers.

Learn what happens when you call the Lifeline network.

Frequently asked questions about the Lifeline.

For more information about the upcoming Suicide Prevention Strength and Support Fair, please call the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit at (985) 857-3606.