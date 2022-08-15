Construction Informational Summit to Discuss Ida Recovery Effort Projects for Terrebonne Schools

We’re just two weeks away from the one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida and many schools in Terrebonne Parish are still recovering from severe damages left by the storm. Terrebonne Parish School District is partnering with Volkert Consulting Firm and HGI to conduct a construction industry informational summit, discussing the potential opportunities in construction efforts for school recovery in Terrebonne Parish.

The summit will cover a plethora of topics and provide networking opportunities with industry professionals, allowing the community to have a hand in the recovery effort. Volkert said over the next three years, there will be potential projects ranging between $200,000 – $30,000,000. The company is seeking construction workers to complete the following projects in TPSD schools: demolition, carpentry, masonry, window glazing, roofing, flooring, insulating, painting, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, information technology, furniture, and more.

Volkert encourages companies who are interested in submitting their work to attend the informational or request a contact information form by 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept.16.

Companies can request a form by emailing Haylee Smith at Haylee.Smith@volkert.com

The construction industry informational summit will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Terrebonne Parish School District Administration Building, located at 201 Stadium Drive.