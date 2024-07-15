Consumer Affairs Specialist Available to Address Utility Service Inquiries in Houma July 18

A consumer affairs specialist from the team of Dr. Craig Greene, Public Service Commissioner, will be available to assist residents or answer any questions they may have about utility services that fall under the jurisdiction of the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

The consumer affairs specialist will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at the South Central Planning & Development Commission Building at 5058 West Main Street, Houma, LA.