CPRA announces September outreach meetings across the coast for Louisiana’s 2023 Coastal Master Plan

Louisianans have the opportunity to learn about the state’s 2023 Coastal Master Plan to protect and restore our coast at a series of upcoming outreach meetings hosted by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA).

The goal of these meetings is to reintroduce CPRA, the master plan, and the master plan process to Louisianans and set the stage for additional meetings later this year. CPRA will share information about the future of our coast, the challenges we face, and the opportunities/tools we have to address those challenges, as well as report out on recent/current project implementation in the area.

The dates and locations for the first set of meetings are listed below. Public comment can be submitted in person at the meeting(s) in writing or verbally.

Lake Charles- Wednesday, September 14 from 6:00 PM – 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center, located at 900 Lakeshore Dr. in Lake Charles

Greater New Orleans- Monday, September 19 from 6:00 PM – 7:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Parish Council Chambers, located at 1221 Elmwood Park Blvd., Suite 1001 in Harahan

Houma- Tuesday, September 20 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center,

located at 346 Civic Center Blvd. in Houma

Virtual via Zoom- Thursday, September 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Available Online Here

OR by dialing : USA 215-446-3657 US Toll Conference code: 815635

For more information on the 2023 Coastal Master Plan, please visit https://coastal.la.gov/our-plan/2023-coastal-master-plan/ or contact masterplan@la.gov.