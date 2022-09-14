Craig Webre Classic returns this fall

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce for the first time since 2019, the Craig Webre Classic is back! The annual event serves as a fundraiser for Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office campaigns. The fundraiser kicks off on Friday, October 7 at LaTour Golf Club.

The event consists of a golf tournament, hole-in-one contest, as well as a drawing for a gun and other items. Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be purchased while registering for the event. The fun filled day will begin with the morning flight at 7:30 a.m., lunch will feature cajun dishes, and music at 11 a.m., followed by the afternoon flight at 12:30 p.m. Registration can completed online here.

LPSO released a statement expressing the importance of the classic. “The Craig Webre Classic has been a very important fundraiser for my successful campaigns for the office of Sheriff of Lafourche Parish. Please consider fielding a team or becoming a sponsor on one of the levels that is most financially comfortable for you. We appreciate your continued support!,” Sheriff Craig Webb.

Complimentary lunch will be served to all supporters. Those who are not able to attend the 2022 Craig Webre Classic but wish to make a donation can visit LPSO website here.