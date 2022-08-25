Creole Classic Festival set for September

The Creole Classic Fishing Tournament announced the Creole Classic Fest is coming to Thibodaux. The festival will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, at the Harang Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux. Guests will enjoy a day of family fun, including live music by Good Feelin’, a live auction, LSU watch party, a cook off, a corn hole tournament, and much more.

General admission to the festival is $15 and can be purchased online or in-person at the event. The 2022 Creole Classic Fest is sponsored by various community organizations including; Bless Your Heart Foundation, Beyond the Bell, Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Jackie Bartels Kids Conservation Fest, and the Virtual Academy of Lafourche. For more information on purchasing tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and cook-off registration, visit www.creoleclassic.com