Creole Classic Fishing Tournament returns to Grand Isle, tickets on sale now

The Creole Classic Fishing Tournament is making a triumphant return to Grand Isle! From June 22-24, 2023, the much-loved fishing tournament will take place at Bridge Side Marina in Grand Isle for the first time since Hurricane Ida.

“The Creole Classic is an annual event that has been going on since 1984,” said Kevin Bonvillain, first-year Chairman of the event. “We are so excited to return to the island again. Last year we held the event in Thibodaux while Grand Isle continued to recover from the hurricane, but it is great to know we will be back in our original location. Everyone is really looking forward to it.”

The Creole Classic Fishing Tournament will include prizes, a live and silent auction, entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights, a corn hole tournament, and refreshments. Tickets are available for $40 for adults and $20 for kids, purchase your tickets now here.

Tickets include:

Jambalaya on Friday and boiled shrimp on Saturday

Goody Bag

Chance to win a door prize

Gatr Coolers products for all who place in our 25 fishing categories

Corn hole Tournament – Saturday 10:00 AM registration, 11:00 AM tournament commences

Entertainment

Friday – DJ Captain P

Saturday – Good Feelin’ Band

2023 Beneficiaries

Bless Your Heart

Virtual Academy of Lafourche

Jackie Bartel’s Kid Conservation Fest

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoors

Friends of Bayou Lafourche

For more information, or to register for the Creole Classic Fishing Tournament, please visit their official Facebook or website.