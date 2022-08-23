Looking to start your fitness journey? Lace up your tennis shoes and meet your fitness goals with CrossFit HomeBrew! The Houma based fitness gym is accepting registration for its Six Week Fitness and Nutrition Program.

Kicking off on Saturday, September 3, the fitness program was developed to educate and provide the necessary tools for guests to build a healthier mindset and lifestyle. The six week bootcamp includes three in-person workout sessions a week, two at-home workouts per week with additional work six days a week, nutritional education and support, community support, a coach at every in-person workout, and accountability. Those interested in participating in the six week bootcamp can reserve a spot by contacting CrossFit HomeBrew at (985) 273-0241 or visit them on Facebook.