Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center to host Celebrate Life Gala

Friends of Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center will host their annual Celebrate Life Gala at Nicholls State University on Wednesday, September 28. All proceeds will help women and children in our community. The gala will feature live entertainment, drinks and Hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction.

Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center (CPRC), a non-profit women’s clinic that serves families in the Thibodaux and Houma community. Crossroads offers a variety of services to families including limited ultrasounds, free pregnancy tests, pregnancy options counseling, post-abortion healing, pregnancy education/support, sexual integrity education, a life skills parenting program, and a baby boutique.

Dress code for the gala is cocktail attire. The event will be held in the Nicholls State University Cotillion Ballroom from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Registration for the event can be completed online here.