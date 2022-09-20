Cut Off Youth Center to host Hurricane Festival after two year hiatus

Cut Off Youth Center is excited to announce it will host its annual Hurricane Festival next weekend for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ida. The highly anticipated fair will be held at the Youth Center from Friday, September 23, through Sunday, September 25.

The three day festival will host fun for the entire family, featuring carnival rides, live auction, cajun food booths, corn hole tournament, delicious drinks, and live entertainment. The full band lineup includes:

Friday: The festival opens at 5 p.m. featuring live music by Orange, followed by the Gordon Bradberry Band.

Saturday: Guests will enjoy a show by Thibodaux Alstarz Cheer Academy at 11 a.m., followed by Ben Bruce and the Acadians, Ruff and Ready, then Shorts in December.

Sunday: The festival will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. wrapping up with live entertainment by Waylon Thibodaux.

D’Llynn Chiasson Director of Cut Off Youth Center said the center is excited to welcome the community back for its weekend festival. “I look forward to seeing these smiles and everyone out here having a great time. We’ve had a rough two years as everyone in the area has, it provides an opportunity for the community to let loose and enjoy themselves for a weekend,” said Chiasson.

Founded in 1976, Cut Off Youth Center is a recreation center that provides activities, classes, programs, and special events for children in Lafourche Parish. This weekend will mark the return of the beloved festival after a two year hiatus due to Covid-19, and damages from Hurricane Ida. “We host this festival every year, it’s our largest fundraiser, and it’s how we keep our building running. Thanks to Hurricane Ida we’re still repairing damages we received from the storm. We lost a lot of our tops for the pool, our pavilion and gutter were damaged, and my entire second floor was damaged. It’s just studs at this time because we just didn’t have the funds to repair the meeting rooms, so a lot of the money we’ll raise will go back into the Youth Center and our recovery effort,” Chaisson explained.

The festival is free and open to the public. Carnival rides, food, and drinks are available for purchase. For more information, contact COYC at (985) 805-2810 or visit them online.