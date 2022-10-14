Dance into the weekend with Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Department

Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Department invites you to dance into the weekend at its Adult Dinner and Dance fundraiser tonight, Friday, October 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The dinner will be held at the Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Station #2, featuring a shrimp creole meal, and live music by Junior & Sumtin’ Sneaky from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $15 a person and include dinner, and admission. Proceeds from the event will benefit Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Department, a Volunteer Fire Department in Lafourche Parish. All of the department’s funding is raised through community involvement, grants, and fundraisers.

Guests can purchase a tickets at the event. To reserve a table call 985-227-2579. For more information, visit the Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Department on Facebook. The Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Station #2 is located at 3457 Hwy 307, in Thibodaux.