Danos sponsors first AMPP Southeast Chapter Luncheon

The Association for Materials Protection and Performance announced its first Southeast Chapter Luncheon. The luncheon topic is Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI), and is sponsored by Danos. It will be held on Thursday, June 30, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the Bayou and Oaks Great Room at the Danos Corporate Headquarters.

Guests will enjoy networking prior to the luncheon, then a presentation by Peter Bock. Bock is a Houston based petrochemical coatings, insulation, and CUI specialist, with nearly five decades of experience in the U.S. Air Force.

Established in 1943, AMPP is a professional organization that specializes in the corrosion control industry. The mission of AMPP is to equip society to protect people, assets, and the environment from the adverse effects of corrosion.

Seating for the event is limited, guests are encouraged to complete early registration. Danos Corporate Headquarters is located at 3878 West Main Street, in Gray.