Danos announced it will host a career fair on Monday, August 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. The career fair is free and open to the public, featuring company representatives and industry professionals. Guests will learn more about the current positions Danos is looking to fill, including land and offshore opportunities.

Founded in 1947, Danos is a family owned and managed energy services provider, offering the most responsive end-to-end integrated solutions-safely, on time and within budget. The Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center is located 346 Civic Center Blvd. in Houma. For more information, contact Danos Company Headquarters at (985) 219-3313.