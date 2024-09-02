Date announced for Louisiana’s 2024 National Hunting and Fishing Day

Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) will be held September 28, 2024 at four locations across the state, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced.

Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in Woodworth, the Tom Merrill Recreation Area at Bodcau Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Haughton, and Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Monroe will host this year’s event, sponsored by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.

NHFD has become a tradition since its establishment in the early 1970’s. Since then, every fourth Saturday in September is dedicated to Louisiana’s popular outdoor pastimes. LDWF introduced its first NHFD event in 1982 at the Monroe District Office, and in the following years, additional locations were added to its roster.

Each location’s event varies but all include exhibits on LDWF’s research and conservation efforts, shooting and fishing demonstrations, and exhibits from local chapters of Ducks Unlimited, the Safari Club and the Coastal Conservation Association, as well as local businesses.

Attendees can try their skills at the shooting ranges, fishing ponds, and boating activities, and learn about wildlife with live animal demonstrations. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors with family and friends. Event details are as follows:

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge 480 Richmond Place Drive, Monroe, LA, 9:00 AM-2:00 PM (318) 343-4044

Waddill Wildlife Refuge 4142 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70814, 8:00 AM-1:00 PM (225) 765-2927

Woodworth Shooting Range 661 Robinson Bridge Road, Woodworth, LA 71485, 8:00 AM-1:30 PM (318) 484-2276

Bodcau WMA Tom Merrill Recreation Area, 171 Ben Durden Road, Haughton, LA 71037, 9:00 AM-2:00 PM (318) 371-3050



For more information, please click here.