Date announced for the 2nd Annual Cajun Linen Night!

It’s time to mark your calendars for Thibodaux Main Street’s 2nd Annual Cajun Linen Night! The event will take place on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Cajun Linen Night is a night celebrating the long, lazy days of summer with extended business hours and specials, games, and fun for all ages in Downtown Thibodaux. “This is sort of our ‘Cajun’ spin on New Orleans’ White Linen Night,” explained Thibodaux Main Street Executive Director Danielle Stein. “Its a fun little evening for people to come down, shop local businesses, grab some dinner, and have a good time.”

Cajun Linen Night will not only include extended business hours and specials, but will also feature a variety of local vendors and special live music. “This is almost like an expanded form of our arts walk, where we will have vendors with anything that is hand-made,” explained Stein. “We will also have the Cajun Music Preservation Society there playing live music for everyone to enjoy.”

Thibodaux Main Street invites all community members to come out in their coolest, comfiest Cajun-attire and get ready to a great night. Stay tuned for more details as it comes available with The Times of Houma/Thibodaux. For questions, please visit Thibodaux Main Street’s Facebook page or Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou website.