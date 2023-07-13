Date announced for the 2nd Annual St. Vincent 500

Get ready to move for a good cause! the 2nd Annual St. Vincent 500 in support of the St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy has been announced for the weekend of August 11, 2023.

Start the weekend off with a community jambalaya cookout on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Settlement at Live Oak subdivision in Thibodaux. Alongside fresh-made jambalaya, participants can enjoy face painting, live music, kids games, and more! Tickets to the cookout can be purchased for $10 each at the event, or during the pre-sale beginning August 1, 2023.

Following the communtiy cookout, come out on Saturday, August 12, 2023 for the St. Vincent 500 Competition, presented by F3 (Faith, Fellowship, Fitness) men’s peer-led workout and community service group. The St. Vincent 500 is a two-man race which will follow the usual structure of an F1 bootcamp style workout with a unique race component. The event is open to all men and will be held outdoors at the Settlement at Live Oak subdivision, rain or shine! Those interested in participating may register here ahead of time for $40, which includes a t-shirt, race snacks, post-race breakfast, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are also available via the same link.

All proceeds from both events will go directly to benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Tri-Parish Pharmacy, a volunteer organization that serves Terrebonne, Lafourche, and St. Mary Parishes by providing prescription medications to community members who do not have insurance or are otherwise unable to afford their prescriptions. St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy is located at P.O. Box 3479 201 Canal Street in Houma. The pharmacy can be contacted via phone at (985) 872-2253.

For more information about the event, please visit the official Facebook page, or reach out to members of the F3 group— and make sure to come out in support of this great event!