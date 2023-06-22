Dates announced for Grand Isle’s 2nd annual Island Strong Music Fest

Mark your calendars and get ready for the 2nd annual Island Strong Music Fest in Grand Isle the weekend of July 13-15, 2023.

“We started this music festival in 2022 to support Grand Isle’s recovery from Hurricane Ida,” explained co-organizer of the event Matthew Rivere. “Seeing the amount of people that came out to support the festival last year made us decide to turn it into an annual event. We are so excited for everyone to come out– we have a great lineup, a ton of good food vendors, and more for people to enjoy.”

The musical line up for the Island Strong Music Fest will feature the artists Jr. Lacrosse, the Kendall Shaffer Band, Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition, Dustin Guedry, the Aaron Foret Band, Todd O’Neill & Cat Daddy, Shorts in December, and the Chase Tyler Band. There will also be food booths and arts and craft vendors for attendees to enjoy.

“It’s a warm feeling when you see the community and all of the surrounding areas come together for the betterment of Grand Isle,” said Rivere. “Grand Isle is clearly a paradise in this great state that we never want to see something bad happen to. An event like this assures the resilience and the hope that people all across the South have for such a special place.”

Tickets for the Island Strong Music Fest are $10, and children 12 years old and under enter for free. For more information, please visit the Island Strong Music Fest Facebook or the Town of Grand Isle website.