DCFS Announces Hiring Fairs Statewide This Fall including Thibodaux

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hosting hiring fairs this fall for open positions throughout the state in its Child Welfare and Family Support divisions. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register on the DCFS website ahead of the events. Opportunities available include:

Administrative Coordinator

Child Welfare Specialist Trainee

Child Welfare Specialist 1-3

Social Services Analyst 1-3 for Economic Stability

Social Services Analyst 1-3 for Child Support Enforcement

Workforce Development Specialist 1-3

Registration link, along with full descriptions of open positions, will be available at www.dcfs.la.gov/hiring-fair. Positions vary by location.

Hiring fair locations include:

Region/Location Date Time Lafayette – DoubleTree Hotel, 1521 W Pinhook Rd., Lafayette Fri., Oct. 14 10AM – 3PM New Orleans – Job1, 3400 Tulane Ave., New Orleans Fri., Oct. 21 10AM – 3PM Covington – Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 2nd St., Slidell Wed., Oct. 26 TBA Lake Charles – Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 N Lakeshore Dr., Lake Charles Wed., Nov. 2 TBA Monroe – Delta Community College Thu., Nov. 10 TBA Thibodaux – Houma-Thibodaux Civic Center Fri. Nov. 18 TBA Alexandria – Workforce Development Board/LWC, 5610 B Coliseum Blvd. Thu., Dec. 1 TBA Shreveport – Bossier Career Solutions Center, 4000 Viking Dr. B2, Bossier City Wed., Dec. 7 TBA Baton Rouge – Downtown Welcome Center Thu., Dec. 15 TBA

The events are designed to move qualified applicants more quickly through the hiring process, with DCFS, Civil Service, Division of Administration, and Louisiana Workforce Commission staff all participating. Qualified candidates may receive a conditional offer at the event. Applicants should: