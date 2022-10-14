DCFS Announces Hiring Fairs Statewide This Fall including Thibodaux

Cut Off man charged with rape of a child
October 14, 2022

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hosting hiring fairs this fall for open positions throughout the state in its Child Welfare and Family Support divisions. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register on the DCFS website ahead of the events. Opportunities available include:

  • Administrative Coordinator
  • Child Welfare Specialist Trainee
  • Child Welfare Specialist 1-3
  • Social Services Analyst 1-3 for Economic Stability
  • Social Services Analyst 1-3 for Child Support Enforcement
  • Workforce Development Specialist 1-3

Registration link, along with full descriptions of open positions, will be available at www.dcfs.la.gov/hiring-fair. Positions vary by location.


Hiring fair locations include:

Region/Location Date Time
Lafayette – DoubleTree Hotel, 1521 W Pinhook Rd., Lafayette Fri., Oct. 14 10AM – 3PM
New Orleans – Job1, 3400 Tulane Ave., New Orleans Fri., Oct. 21 10AM – 3PM
Covington – Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 2nd St., Slidell Wed., Oct. 26 TBA
Lake Charles – Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 N Lakeshore Dr., Lake Charles Wed., Nov. 2 TBA
Monroe – Delta Community College Thu., Nov. 10 TBA
Thibodaux – Houma-Thibodaux Civic Center Fri. Nov. 18 TBA
Alexandria – Workforce Development Board/LWC, 5610 B Coliseum Blvd. Thu., Dec. 1 TBA
Shreveport – Bossier Career Solutions Center, 4000 Viking Dr. B2, Bossier City Wed., Dec. 7 TBA
Baton Rouge – Downtown Welcome Center Thu., Dec. 15 TBA

 

The events are designed to move qualified applicants more quickly through the hiring process, with DCFS, Civil Service, Division of Administration, and Louisiana Workforce Commission staff all participating. Qualified candidates may receive a conditional offer at the event. Applicants should:

  • Bring a photo ID and 2 references, and wear professional attire.
  • Be prepared for an interview and drug screen. Applicants for Child Welfare positions should also be prepared for background checks and fingerprinting.
  • Previous candidates are encouraged to re-apply.
  • For Child Welfare positions, any social work or related experience/education is welcome.
STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

October 14, 2022

Dance into the weekend with Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Department

Read more