DCFS Announces Hiring Fairs Statewide This Fall including Thibodaux

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hosting hiring fairs this fall for open positions throughout the state in its Child Welfare and Family Support divisions. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register on the DCFS website ahead of the events. Opportunities available include:
Registration link, along with full descriptions of open positions, will be available at www.dcfs.la.gov/hiring-fair. Positions vary by location.
Hiring fair locations include:
|Region/Location
|Date
|Time
|Lafayette – DoubleTree Hotel, 1521 W Pinhook Rd., Lafayette
|Fri., Oct. 14
|10AM – 3PM
|New Orleans – Job1, 3400 Tulane Ave., New Orleans
|Fri., Oct. 21
|10AM – 3PM
|Covington – Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 2nd St., Slidell
|Wed., Oct. 26
|TBA
|Lake Charles – Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 N Lakeshore Dr., Lake Charles
|Wed., Nov. 2
|TBA
|Monroe – Delta Community College
|Thu., Nov. 10
|TBA
|Thibodaux – Houma-Thibodaux Civic Center
|Fri. Nov. 18
|TBA
|Alexandria – Workforce Development Board/LWC, 5610 B Coliseum Blvd.
|Thu., Dec. 1
|TBA
|Shreveport – Bossier Career Solutions Center, 4000 Viking Dr. B2, Bossier City
|Wed., Dec. 7
|TBA
|Baton Rouge – Downtown Welcome Center
|Thu., Dec. 15
|TBA
The events are designed to move qualified applicants more quickly through the hiring process, with DCFS, Civil Service, Division of Administration, and Louisiana Workforce Commission staff all participating. Qualified candidates may receive a conditional offer at the event. Applicants should: