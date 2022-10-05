Delta Zeta to host Plate Lunch Fundraiser

October 5, 2022
October 5, 2022

Nicholls State University Delta Zeta chapter will host a Plate Lunch Fundraiser on Friday, October 7, at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. The sorority is hosting the lunch as a fundraiser to benefit both local and national philanthropies, including the Serious Fun Children’s Network, Starkey Hearing Institute, the American Society for Deaf Children, Bridge to Independence, and the Bayou Country Children’s Museum.

The cost of the plate lunch will be $12 and includes white beans, sausage, and a roll. Plates will be handed out from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, located at 211 Rue Betancourt, in Thibodaux. To purchase a ticket to the fundraiser or make a donation, visit Delta Zeta’s website.

Yasmeen Singleton
