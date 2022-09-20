Dine to Donate night to benefit Grand Caillou Middle School

Grand Caillou Middle School invites you to dine out for a good cause on Thursday, September 22, at Texas Roadhouse in Houma! Supporters can stop by Texas Roadhouse for dine-in or take out, mention Grand Caillou Middle and the restaurant will donate 10 percent of your total food purchase to the school.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Grand Caillou Middle School, a public school located in Terrebonne Parish that services approximately 300 students between grades 5th-8th. The fundraiser will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Texas Roadhouse is located at 1642 Martin Luther King Blvd.