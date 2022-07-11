Disaster Legal Aid Clinic returns to Terrebonne Parish Library

Terrebonne Parish Library System announced the Disaster Related Legal Aid Clinic will return assisting citizens in July. The clinic is made possible through a partnership with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. SLLS achieves justice for low-income people in Louisiana by enforcing and defending their legal rights through free civil legal aid, advocacy, and community education.

The clinic will take place at the Main Library from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. on the following dates :