Discover History and Culinary Delights at the Rienzi House Tour and Book Signing Event with Marcelle Bienvenu

Experience the perfect blend of history and culinary tradition at the Rienzi House on June 27 and 28, 2024. Join us for an exclusive tour of the beautifully restored 200+year-old Rienzi House, and meet the renowned culinary author and former instructor at the Nicholls State University, Department of Culinary Arts Marcelle Bienvenu, as she introduces her newly updated version of “Who’s Your Mama, Are You Catholic, And Can You Make A Roux?”

John Lafargue, the owner of Rienzi, will welcome guests and will highlight the unique opportunity to meet Marcelle, often called the “Queen of Cajun Cooking,” and explore the captivating photography and a few of the featured settings seen in the new release of her timeless classic. Chef Don Kasten of Nicholls Culinary Arts program will also be on hand. As food editor and stylist for the latest edition, he will provide insight into the preparation and remaking of the book.

The tour will include a brief history of Rienzi House, focusing on its adaptive reuse and how the renovated historic home has been updated and furnished to accommodate a contemporary lifestyle. Through thoughtful preservation and modern adaptation of this architectural gem, guests will see the seamless integration of historical charm with modern convenience.

Marcelle will be available throughout the event to meet with guests, autograph, and share stories behind her treasured recipes. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to pre-order the new version of “Who’s Your Mama, Are You Catholic, And Can You Make A Roux?” ensuring they are among the first to own this updated culinary classic.