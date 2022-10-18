Discuss your legal matters at TPL’s Ask-A-Lawyer Event

October 18, 2022
The Terrebonne Parish Library System will host multiple upcoming Ask-A-Lawyer Events in honor of National Celebrate Pro Bono Week. The events will be held at the Main Library and North Branch Library this month on the following dates:
  • October 24- Main Library from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
  • October 25- Main Library from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • October 24- North Branch from 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
  • October 26- North Branch from 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
These events are designed to discuss any non criminal legal legal matters with a lawyer for free. Professional will provide advice on the following topics:
  • bankruptcy
  • civil lawsuits
  • collections
  • custody
  • divorce
  • evictions
  • FEMA benefits
  • food stamps
  • foreclosure
  • housing
  • Mediciad
  • social security
  • SSI/SSDI
  • successions
  • taxes
  • wills

Registration is not required, Lawyers in Libraries events will serve the community on a first come, first served basis.

