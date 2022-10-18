Discuss your legal matters at TPL’s Ask-A-Lawyer Event

Wilmore sisters to share journey to success at River Parishes Community CollegeOctober 18, 2022
Applications for 2023-2024 FAFSA are now openOctober 18, 2022
The Terrebonne Parish Library System will host multiple upcoming Ask-A-Lawyer Events in honor of National Celebrate Pro Bono Week. The events will be held at the Main Library and North Branch Library this month on the following dates:
- October 24- Main Library from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- October 25- Main Library from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- October 24- North Branch from 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
- October 26- North Branch from 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
These events are designed to discuss any non criminal legal legal matters with a lawyer for free. Professional will provide advice on the following topics:
- bankruptcy
- civil lawsuits
- collections
- custody
- divorce
- evictions
- FEMA benefits
- food stamps
- foreclosure
- housing
- Mediciad
- social security
- SSI/SSDI
- successions
- taxes
- wills
Registration is not required, Lawyers in Libraries events will serve the community on a first come, first served basis.