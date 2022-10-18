Discuss your legal matters at TPL’s Ask-A-Lawyer Event

The Terrebonne Parish Library System will host multiple upcoming Ask-A-Lawyer Events in honor of National Celebrate Pro Bono Week. The events will be held at the Main Library and North Branch Library this month on the following dates:

October 24- Main Library from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

October 25- Main Library from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

October 24- North Branch from 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

October 26- North Branch from 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

These events are designed to discuss any non criminal legal legal matters with a lawyer for free. Professional will provide advice on the following topics:

bankruptcy

civil lawsuits

collections

custody

divorce

evictions

FEMA benefits

food stamps

foreclosure

housing

Mediciad

social security

SSI/SSDI

successions

taxes

wills

Registration is not required, Lawyers in Libraries events will serve the community on a first come, first served basis.