Dive into a World of Literature at Look Who’s Reading Book Festival in Thibodaux

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of literature and creativity at the Look Who’s Reading Book Festival in Thibodaux!

Attendees can expect a variety of activities at the Look Who’s Reading: Book Festival, including appearances from authors, illustrators, podcasters, journalists, playwrights, comics, and songwriters, as well as workshops, live performances, and story-time sessions. Additionally, free school supplies and other resources will be provided to enrich the educational experience for participants.

Ms. Elnora Parker-Vicks, Co-founder of E.P.I.C. Outreach, spearheaded discussions about organizing a book festival in the Tri-Parish region. She collaborated with like-minded individuals, including Ms. Anitra Woods, Founder of Big Dreamers, and Mr. Vernell (Ali) Tolbert, Founder of G.RO.W. Their collaboration led to the formation of the non-profit organization, the Tri-Parish Organizers, and Look Who’s Reading: Book Festival. Tri-Parish Organizers became official on May 15, 2024. Their Mission is to address family needs through the development of life skills and awareness of mental health issues, therefore breaking the stigma associated with them and providing services that enhance the community’s overall health, education, and leadership characteristics. “We believe it takes a village to raise a child, and we are proud to be that village for the communities we serve. We intend to provide community members with access to the services they need by implementing events, workshops, and seminars. We will provide information on what the services are and resources to obtain services available to them,” Parker-Vicks said.

The free, family-oriented festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 27, 2024, and aims to promote literacy and community engagement. Parker-Vicks stated, “Look Who’s Reading: Book Festival was created in response to the observed decline in children’s passion for reading, state data indicating that many elementary students are not reading at a proficient level, and concerns expressed by educators about low reading test scores and reading comprehension skills.” She shared that their goal is to make a significant difference in the lives of grade school kids and young adults in the Tri-Parish area.