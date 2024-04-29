Don & Shirley’s Nursery to host Mother’s Day Pop-Up Sale

Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Thibodaux’s own Don & Shirley’s Nursery will be hosting a pop-up bromeliad sale in celebration of the holiday this May.

Don and Shirley are a married couple currently residing in Thibodaux, have been sharing their passion for plants with the community for over 50 years. “We started going to bromeliad shows early on, which got us interested in collecting the plants,” explained Shirley during an interview with The Houma Times in November of 2023. “We became officially licensed to grow bromeliads and orchids in 1981. Running this nursery is something we can do together that we both enjoy doing– we love meeting new people and making new friends through our business.”

Photos via Don & Shirley’s Nursery on Facebook.

Plants from Don & Shirley’s Nursery can typically be found in various regional garden showcases, such as the Destrehan Plantation Garden Show, the City Park Spring and Fall Garden Shows in New Orleans, the Festival La Fleur Garden Show in Lafayette, and more.

Don & Shirley’s Mother’s Day Pop-Up Sale will offer several different and unique varieties of bromeliads to choose from. The pop-up sale will take place May 10-11, 2024 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Don & Shirley’s Nursery, located at 701 N 7th Street in Thibodaux. If you love plants, this is a sale you won’t want to miss!