Don & Shirley’s Nursery to host third Bromeliad Nursery Pop-Up Sale

Thibodaux’s own Don & Shirley’s Nursery will be hosting a pop-up bromeliad sale this week, for only the third time in their 50 year history.

Don and Shirley, a married couple currently residing in Thibodaux, have always had a passion for plants and people. “We started going to bromeliad shows early on, which got us interested in collecting the plants,” explained Shirley during an interview with The Houma Times in November of 2023. “We became officially licensed to grow bromeliads and orchids in 1981. Running this nursery is something we can do together that we both enjoy doing– we love meeting new people and making new friends through our business.”

Plants from Don & Shirley’s Nursery can typically be found in regional garden showcases, such as the Destrehan Plantation Garden Show, the City Park Spring and Fall Garden Shows in New Orleans, the Festival La Fleur Garden Show in Lafayette, and more. They hosted their second bromeliad sale in November of 2023, much to the excitement of plant lovers in the community.

Don & Shirley’s pop-up sale will offer several different and unique varieties of bromeliads to choose from. The pop-up sale will take place on Friday, March 15, 2024 and Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Don & Shirley’s Nursery, located at 701 N 7th Street in Thibodaux. If you love plants, this is a sale you won’t want to miss!