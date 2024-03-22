‘Don’t Stress Over the Dress’ to provide prom dresses for local high school girls

Prom season has arrived and every young lady should be able to feel like a princess!

The phenomenal ladies of BLAAC (Bayou Lafourche Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.) have collaborated with Community Action Network United Tri-Parish (C.A.N.-U! Tri-Parish) to bring an exciting experience to local high school ladies. In honor of Women’s History Month, these organizations are giving away free prom dresses and accessories at Southdown Elementary School on March 24th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm! Over 300 dresses will be available for young ladies to “shop”!

This opportunity is open to all females needing assistance with finding prom attire. Registration is not required but much preferred. Dresses will be first come, first served, while the donations last. Over 200 new dresses were provided by Heirloom by Herringstones.

Click on the link to register https://tinyurl.com/2w3fravr.

For more information, please watch this segment of Bayou Time from HTV: https://www.htv10.tv/clip/15458705/dont-stress-ove-the-dress