Downtown Houma Makers Market to host Special Saturday event

Have you heard about the Downtown Houma Makers Market, held every Tuesday at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library Branch, weather permitting? Has your schedule prevented you from attending? If so, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, you’re in luck! “The Library knows that not everyone can make the market during the week (both shoppers & vendors) so the Library has decided to hold a few Special Saturdays throughout the year to give everyone a chance to participate,” said ​Kati Callais Terrebonne Parish Library System Community Outreach Coordinator.

The two Special Saturday events scheduled for the spring will be held on March 11 and May 20, 2023. The Market is free to both shoppers and vendors. “The Library’s goal in hosting the market is to provide local small businesses with a space to sell their products and grow their business with as little risk as possible,” Callais explained.

Join over 60 vendors at the upcoming Special Saturday event on March 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library Branch. Vendors will be be selling crafts, home goods, personal care items, jewelry, fresh produce, fresh seafood, prepared foods and more!