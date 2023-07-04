Downtown Jeaux Cafe to host hot dog eating contest in honor of National Hot Dog Day!

In honor of National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Downtown Jeaux Cafe will host their first-ever hot dog eating contest! Come with empty stomachs ready to fill up on delicious food for prizes!

Registration and rule for the contest will be available at the Cafe on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Those interested may register from July 4, 2023 all the way up to the morning of the contest. The hot dog eating contest will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Contestants will be competing for a First, Second, and Third cash prizes! Stay tuned on Downtown Jeaux’s Facebook and the Times of Houma/Thibodaux for more information on the event as it becomes available.