Downtown Sounds announces live band for June 24 event

Downtown Sounds is back! Come out to Downtown Thibodaux on Saturday, June 24, 2023 as Zizzi Band taks the Miller Lite stage.

Downtown Sounds is “the biggest Thibodaux block party with the best music and drinks!” frequently bringing great bands to the Thibodaux-area for a day of fun and fundraising. All proceeds from the live music event will be donated to the Nicholls State University Colonel Athletic Association, the principal fundraising organization for the Nicholls State University Athletics Department. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased here.

Downtown Sounds is brought to you by ThiboGROW and AMO Trial Lawyers and Title Services. For more information, please visit the Downtown Sounds Facebook page.