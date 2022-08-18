Downtown Sounds ready to help ThiboGrow

The first “Downtown Sounds” concert will be August 18, featuring Parish County Line, Highwater and Maurice Maurice. This event is a major piece in the future economic growth puzzle for downtown Thibodaux.

The stage opens at 5:45 p.m. with Maurice Maurice. Highwater takes the stage at 7 p.m. Parish Country Line closes things out starting at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through the event ticket link or cash/credit at the gate. 100% of gate admissions for each event will be donated to a local cause with the Colonel Athletic Association being the first recipient. Each “Downtown Sounds” will be held on Hwy 1 between Jackson St. and Canal St.

Beer will be sold; no outside drinks allowed. Goose burgers will be available as well.

The blue area on the map below is where the stage and concert will be held.