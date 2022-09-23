Downtown Thibodaux Arts Walk is ready to show off area talent tonight!

Downtown Thibodaux is ready to show off all that makes them unique during their seasonal Arts Walk!

Tonight’s Art Walk features 29 artists and 4 locations with 5 live music acts for you to enjoy – along with the tried-and-true, brick-and-mortar businesses open with extended hours just for shoppers!

The walk is officially from 5:30 – 8pm, but the brick-and-mortar businesses will open at normal times, with extended evening hours. There is no charge to walk around downtown and enjoy all the artisans!

Please not, streets will not be closed for Arts Walk so use caution!

Save this map to your phone or bookmark this page to be able to help you navigate the event.