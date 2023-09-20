Dr. Loren C. Scott to present Louisiana Economic Outlook for 2024-2025 at upcoming SCIA luncheon

Dr. Loren C. Scott, Louisiana Economist and Professor Emeritus at Louisiana State University, will present his “Louisiana Economic Outlook for 2024-2025” at the South Central Industrial Association luncheon to be held at The Cypress Columns on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Dr. Scott’s much anticipated annual report will present a regional perspective of trends and events that affect the Bayou Region economy in the months ahead.

Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon beginning at 12:00 p.m. at The Cypress Columns located at 157 Tourist Drive, Gray, LA. The cost to attend is $30 and registration can be completed online.

This program is sponsored by Synergy Bank and presented by the South Louisiana Economic Council in partnership with South Central Industrial Association, Atchafalaya Industrial Coalition, and Bayou Industrial Group.