Early Childhood Ground Truthing event headed to Thibodaux

Power Coalition for Equity and Justice and Geaux Far Louisiana have kicked off an Early Childhood Ground Truthing Listening Session Tour and are headed to Thibodaux. The listening session will be held at St .Luke Community Center on Tuesday, August 9, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sessions are held annually for parents, early childhood providers, and community members at the start of a new school year, to provide parents and educators with the proper information, tools, and resources for children to have a successful school year. “We are back to share our vision for Early Care and Education with the community,” reads a statement from the Power Coalition.

Thibodaux’s listening session is one of 10 stops Power Coalition is making across Southeast Louisiana, visiting Thibodaux, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, Monroe, Alexandria, New Orleans, Shreveport, Lafayette, New Iberia, and Crowley. Virtual options are also available. Following the presentation, participants will receive a $50 Amazon gift card. Registration for the listening session can be completed here.

The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice is an organization who believe in the power of community unity and taking action. The organization’s goal is to equip their fellow Louisianans with the knowledge and information they need to find their voice, and learn where and when to use it.

For more information, visit the Power Coalition website.